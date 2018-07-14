Phillies' Alec Bohm: Lands on minor-league disabled list
Bohm was placed on the minor-league disabled list Saturday after getting hit in the knee by a pitch, MiLB.com reports.
The pitch apparently struck a nerve, leaving Bohm in a walking boot and sending him to visit a specialist. The issue appears to be more serious than a simple bruise, though a timeline for his return has not yet been established. The third-overall pick in this year's draft was hitting a modest .250/.342/.297 in 18 games of rookie-league and short-season ball prior to the injury.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...