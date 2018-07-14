Bohm was placed on the minor-league disabled list Saturday after getting hit in the knee by a pitch, MiLB.com reports.

The pitch apparently struck a nerve, leaving Bohm in a walking boot and sending him to visit a specialist. The issue appears to be more serious than a simple bruise, though a timeline for his return has not yet been established. The third-overall pick in this year's draft was hitting a modest .250/.342/.297 in 18 games of rookie-league and short-season ball prior to the injury.