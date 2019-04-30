Bohm was promoted to High-A Clearwater on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Last season's third overall pick made Low-A look easy, as he recorded an excellent .367/.441/.595 line in 22 games for Lakewood. For a power-over-hit prospect, it's particularly encouraging to see that he struck out just 15.1 percent of the time, building on his 15.7 percent strikeout rate in 29 games for short-season Williamsport at the end of last year. If he handles High-A as well as he handled Low-A, expect him to move to Double-A Reading before the end of the year.

