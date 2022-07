Bohm went 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in Saturday's loss against St. Louis.

Bohm scored on a second-inning sac fly from Matt Vierling and again on a Yairo Munoz double in the third. The third baseman extended his hit streak to seven games, including four multi-hit performances. Bohm has improved his batting average from .259 to .265 during that span.