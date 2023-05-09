Painter (elbow) began throwing long-toss Tuesday from a distance of 120 feet, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Painter continues to make steady progress in his recovery from a spring UCL sprain and would seem to be nearing a return to mound work. There's no exact timetable for when he might be cleared to pitch in live games, but it remains quite possible that the 20-year-old right-hander could make his MLB debut at some point in 2023. He'll likely first spend a good chunk of time at Double-A Reading and then Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
