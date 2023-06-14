Painter (elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday at the Phillies' spring training complex in Florida, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Painter is now scheduled to throw another bullpen session Friday. The right-hander is making steady progress from the sprained UCL that has sidelined him throughout the 2023 campaign. Painter will likely need a few more bullpen sessions before starting a rehab assignment, but he does have a chance to make starts for Philadelphia before the season comes to a conclusion.