Painter (elbow) is expected to throw live batting practice Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The right-hander has been building up his arm in bullpen sessions over the past few weeks and has now been cleared to face live hitters. Painter could soon progress to a simulated game or a minor-league rehab assignment if all goes well during Tuesday's session.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: Another bullpen session•
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: Completes 20-pitch bullpen session•
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: Throws 20-pitch bullpen session•
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: Throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: Advances to long-toss•
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: Advances to 90-feet throwing•