Painter (elbow) was placed on Double-A Reading's 60-day injured list Thursday.
The transaction isn't much of a surprise after the 19-year-old was shut down for a month in March due to a sprained UCL in his right elbow. Painter is expected start up a throwing program next week, and it'll be awhile before he approaches game action.
