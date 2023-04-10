Painter (elbow) played catch Monday for the first time since March 1, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It's been a month since it was revealed that Painter had a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and he's at the beginning stages of what will be a deliberately-paced throwing program. The hope remains that the top prospect will contribute at the major-league level at some point this season, but it will be a while before a timetable on his return to game action gets clearer.