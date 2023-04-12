Painter (elbow) is scheduled to play catch out to 60 feet Friday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Painter will take another incremental step forward in his throwing program this weekend after he played catch from 45 feet Monday and Wednesday. He'll likely need to extend his throwing distance to 150-to-180 feet out before he'll be ready to resume throwing bullpen sessions. The Phillies plan to proceed cautiously with the prized 20-year-old right-hander, who already resides on the 60-day injured list at Double-A Reading and won't be eligible to debut with the affiliate until around late May or early June.
