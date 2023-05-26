Painter (elbow) has begun throwing "short" bullpen sessions, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Painter has progressed from long toss to throwing from the front of the mound, roughly 50-to-55 feet away from the plate. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that he expects Painter to pitch in game action this season -- potentially for the big-league club. On the other hand, he also reiterated that the team is being very careful with its top pitching prospect and that there is still plenty of progress to be made in his recovery.
More News
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: Advances to long-toss•
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: Advances to 90-feet throwing•
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: Set to increase catch distance•
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: Plays catch Monday•
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: On minor-league IL•
-
Phillies' Andrew Painter: To throw next week•