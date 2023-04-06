Painter (elbow) is scheduled to start throwing next week, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
He took a month off from throwing, so everyone will nervously wait to see how his elbow responds during this first throwing session. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in March that he believes Painter can pitch for the Phillies later this season, but it will likely be a very slow and careful buildup over the coming weeks before that becomes a realistic possibility.
