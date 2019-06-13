Phillies' Brad Miller: Acquired by Phillies

Miller was traded from the Yankees to the Phillies on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Miller is expected to join the Phillies in Atlanta this weekend. The 29-year-old utility man was slashing .294/.399/.596 with 10 homers and a stolen base through 41 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before being acquired by Philadelphia. Miller figures to provide the Phillies with a left-handed bat off the bench.