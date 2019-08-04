Phillies' Brad Miller: Activated off injured list
Miller (hip) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Miller landed on the shelf July 24 with a right hip flexor strain, but he was able to make a relatively quick return with no rehab assignment. The veteran infielder figures to resume his utility role for the Phillies but could see additional opportunities at third base with Maikel Franco optioned to Lehigh Valley.
