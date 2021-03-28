Miller (oblique) will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter and will bat seventh in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Miller will be back in the Phillies' spring lineup for the first time since March 10 after an oblique injury kept him sidelined for nearly three weeks. Since the Phillies are breaking him back in as a DH rather than in the field, Miller may not be back to 100 percent yet, but he would still seem to have a decent chance at being included on the Opening Day roster.