Phillies' Brad Miller: Back to bench
Miller is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Miller picked up starts at third base in both of the past two games, smacking a home run and driving in three runs between the contests. Now that Maikel Franco has recovered from his groin injury, he'll take back his usual duties at the hot corner while Miller returns to his normal bench role.
