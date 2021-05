Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Miller headed into the weekend having made four consecutive starts for the Phillies, but he'll be on the bench for the second time in three days as the team closes out the series in Atlanta. The recent returns of Jean Segura from the 10-day injured list and Bryce Harper from a minor wrist injury appear to have pushed Miller back into a reserve role.