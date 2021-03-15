Miller's oblique injury is a relatively mild strain which won't necessarily rule him out for Opening Day, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Miller suffered the injury Saturday. He'll be reevaluated later in the week, at which point his timeline should become more clear. He's expected to be one of the Phillies' top bench players this season. If he's forced to miss the start of the campaign, that could be good news for one of the team's lesser utility options such as C.J. Chatham, Ronald Torreyes or Nick Maton.