Miller went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Miller led off for the third consecutive game and delivered a game-tying two-run homer in the fifth frame. It was his second home run of the campaign. After a brief absence due to a neck injury, Miller has collected one hit in four consecutive games, though Wednesday's long ball was his first extra-base hit in that span. For the season, Miller is hitting .344/.382/.531 with five runs scored and five RBI across 34 plate appearances.