Miller (oblique) will start at first base and bat seventh Tuesday against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies limited Miller's exposure to defensive work late in spring training while he battled a right oblique strain, but he was able to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season. Though he didn't start in any of Philadelphia's first four games, he received an at-bat off the bench in each contest. He'll now get the opportunity to make his first start with Philadelphia while everyday first baseman Rhys Hoskins gets a rare day off.