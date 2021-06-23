Miller will start at second base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Nationals.
For the second game in a row, Miller will draw the start at second base against a right-handed starting pitcher (Erick Fedde). Miller's usage would seem to signal that he's the Phillies' preferred option at the keystone versus right-handed pitching, leaving the righty-hitting Luke Williams in line to handle a short-side platoon role at the position.
