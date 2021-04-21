Miller went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Giants.
Miller missed on a big run-scoring opportunity in the first when he grounded into a bases-loaded 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. The 31-year-old avenged himself his next time up after sending a three-run drive deep to right to put the Phillies up 4-0. The long ball was his first of the season and just his third hit overall in 14 at-bats, as he's spent the majority of the early campaign serving a bench role.
