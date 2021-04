Miller has been scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies for an unspecified reason, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's not yet clear whether Miller's removal from the lineup is due to an injury, but Nick Maton will start at second base and bat seventh Friday. Miller had started in each of the last two contests and went 5-for-9 with a home run, three runs, three RBI and two strikeouts during that time.