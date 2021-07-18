Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Miller looked to be a candidate to pick up regular work at third base after Alec Bohm tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago, but everyday duties at the hot corner have instead fallen to Ronald Torreyes, who will pick up a fifth straight start at the position Sunday. Even though Miller turned heads with a three-homer performance in a spot start July 8, he doesn't look like he'll get much of an opportunity to build on that huge day at the plate. He's picked up just 12 at-bats since that time.