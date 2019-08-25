Phillies' Brad Miller: Returns to bench role

Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Miller had started the previous two games at third base but will cede the position to the recently recalled Maikel Franco in the series finale. Bryce Harper is expected to return from the paternity list ahead of Monday's game against the Pirates and should reclaim a spot in the outfield, which will likely result in Scott Kingery taking back over at the hot corner on a full-time basis.