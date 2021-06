Miller will start in right field and bat fifth Tuesday against the Reds, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Miller appears to have solidified a spot in Philadelphia's everyday lineup; he'll be making his 10th consecutive start Tuesday, including his third in a row in right field. The veteran owns a strong .834 OPS over 116 plate appearances on the season, and he should be a decent source of power production for fantasy managers while Bryce Harper (forearm) is on the injured list.