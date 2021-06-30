Miller will start at first base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Marlins.

Miller will fill in for a resting Rhys Hoskins on Wednesday, but the former looks like he'll be in store for only a handful of starts per week now that the Phillies are close to full strength in the infield and outfield following Jean Segura's return from the injured list earlier this week. Didi Gregorius (elbow) recently resumed a rehab assignment and could also be activated in the coming days, with his eventual return closing off another potential avenue for Miller to pick up at-bats.