Marsh (knee) was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Marsh has been on the injured list the past two weeks with a bruised left knee, but he'll rejoin the active roster Sunday after going 3-for-6 with four walks during a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 25-year-old has a .281/.367/.460 slash line through 361 plate appearances this season and should reclaim a regular spot in Philadelphia's lineup, especially against right-handed pitching, now that he's healthy.