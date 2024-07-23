Marsh (elbow) will start in left field and bat sixth in Tuesday's game versus the Twins.
Marsh had to sit out Monday's contest with some right elbow soreness, but it was viewed as a minor issue and he's back in there a day later. The 26-year-old enters Tuesday's game having gone hitless across his last six tilts.
