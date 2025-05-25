Marsh will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Athletics.
The left-handed-hitting Marsh was on the bench for three of the Phillies' last four contests, with each of his absences coming against left-handed starting pitchers. He'll be back in the lineup Sunday against Athletics righty Gunnar Hoglund and looks poised to occupy the strong side of a platoon in center field with Johan Rojas moving forward.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Idle against righty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting versus right-hander•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting against righty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Getting rest against lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Activated from IL•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Resuming rehab assignment Thursday•