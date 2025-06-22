Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Back on bench against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Marsh had started in each of the Phillies' last nine games and batted .333 with four extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple), five runs and three RBI, but Philadelphia faced right-handed starters in each of those contests. The Phillies are still seemingly viewing the left-handed-hitting Marsh as a platoon player, so he'll cede his spot in center field to the right-handed-hitting Johan Rojas on Sunday while southpaw David Peterson takes the hill for the Mets.