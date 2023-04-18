Marsh is again batting fifth in the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

It's his fourth straight start at the No. 5 spot in the Phillies' lineup. This could continue to be a theme versus right-handed pitching while Marsh is swinging such a hot bat. He has exploded for a .378/.440/.756 slash line with two homers, five doubles and three triples through 14 games on the year.