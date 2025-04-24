Marsh (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Marsh has been sidelined for the past week with a right hamstring strain but has improved enough to test things out in game action. As long as he doesn't have any setbacks, he should be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Sunday.
