Marsh (shoulder) will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Marsh is slated to rejoin the lineup after missing the Phillies' previous three games with right shoulder inflammation. The 25-year-old had been in line to re-enter the starting nine Tuesday, only for him to be scratched from the lineup ahead of the 4-3 loss. With that in mind, those planning on deploying Marsh in DFS lineups or in season-long leagues with daily moves will probably want to confirm he hasn't been scratched ahead of Wednesday's 1:05 p.m. ET opening pitch.