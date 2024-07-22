Marsh is not in Monday's lineup against the Twins due to a sore right elbow, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Monday that Marsh was playing through the issue during the weekend series against the Pirates. The expectation is for Marsh to be available for Tuesday's game.
