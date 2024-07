Marsh is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Twins starter Bailey Ober is a right-hander, and while he owns relatively even splits for his career, he's been far more effective against left-handed hitters (.279 wOBA) than right-handed hitters (.324 wOBA) in 2024. The lefty-hitting Marsh will head to the bench for the second game in a row as a result, paving the way for Weston Wilson to draw another start in left field.