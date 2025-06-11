Marsh was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to left elbow soreness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Marsh looked a little uncomfortable after sliding into second base during the second inning, though he wasn't removed until the sixth. The fact that he was able to remain in the game for a while could signal that his injury isn't too serious, though the Phillies will likely offer some more details in the near future. Johan Rojas would be the favorite to pick up some starts in center field if Marsh needs to sit out another game or two.