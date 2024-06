Marsh suffered a right hamstring strain and was removed from Sunday's contest with the Cardinals in the bottom of the eighth inning, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Marsh notched a single off of reliever Andrew Kittredge to open the bottom of the eighth, leaving the game after advancing to second base on a base knock from Nick Castellanos. The outfielder will likely undergo additional testing on his leg and a trip to the injured list is certainly on the table.