Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Getting day off versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
The left-handed-hitting Marsh will take a seat for the series finale while Texas sends southpaw Patrick Corbin to the hill. Harrison Bader will replace Marsh in center field and will bat sixth.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Goes yard in four-hit attack•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Leaves yard Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out again versus southpaw•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Goes deep in win•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting after 12 straight starts•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Resting in front end of twin bill•