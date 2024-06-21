Marsh is absent from the starting lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Marsh has started five straight games since being activated from the IL, but he'll get a breather Friday. Instead, Cristian Pache will start in center field and bat eighth.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Activated from injured list•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Could return Saturday•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Rehab games coming soon•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Hamstring strain 'very mild'•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Goes on IL with hamstring strain•