Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Goes deep in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsh went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win against the White Sox.
Marsh's fourth home run of the year was a two-run shot in the third inning Tuesday. That snapped an 18-game homerless drought; he posted a .558 OPS during that cold streak. Marsh has produced a .258/.331/.369 slash line with 17 extra-base hits and 34 runs scored through 85 appearances.
