Marsh went 4-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 9-1 win over Texas.

Marsh is beginning to sizzle at the plate -- he's now picked up multiple hits in six of his last 11 outings following his first four-hit game of the year Friday. Since returning from the injured list back in early May, the outfielder has been very productive in the lower part of Philadelphia's lineup while playing his strong-side platoon role. Marsh is slashing .314/.371/.486 with six homers, 22 RBI, 36 runs scored and five stolen bases over his last 234 plate appearances (75 games).