Marsh went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mets.

Marsh's contributions came late Sunday -- he had an RBI single in the eighth inning and a three-run blast one frame later. The outfielder hit poorly in September, batting .200 with two homers and eight RBI across 23 games last month. He finishes the regular season with a .277/.372/.458 slash line, a career-high 12 long balls, 60 RBI, 58 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 133 games. Marsh should be in the lineup regularly versus right-handers as the Phillies look to defend their National League pennant from 2022.