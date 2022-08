Marsh (leg) was diagnosed with a bone bruise after leaving Tuesday's win over the Reds and is awaiting the results of an MRI, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The preliminary diagnosis indicates Marsh may have avoided a serious injury, but the MRI results should provide more clarity to the situation. Marsh suffered the injury when he landed awkwardly after attempting to rob a home run at the wall, and he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.