Marsh went 2-for-3 with two homers, a walk and three total RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Cubs.

The center fielder took Jameson Taillon deep in both the second and fifth frames for his sixth and seventh home runs of the campaign. The long balls are Marsh's first in June and brought an end to a 21-game homer drought. The 25-year-old is on pace for the best season of his career with a .283/.365/.469 slash line, 13 doubles, four stolen bases, 32 RBI and 32 runs through 71 games.