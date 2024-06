Marsh went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, four RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Marsh snapped a career-long home run drought in a big way on Wednesday. It was his first home run since April 26th, snapping a streak of 36 games without a blast. Marsh became the first Phillies player to go 4-for-4 or better with four RBI since Maikel Franco in 2016. The 26-year-old is hitting .269/.345/.425 with seven home runs and 31 RBI.