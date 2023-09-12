Marsh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over Atlanta.

The homer was Marsh's first since Aug. 26 and his 11th of the season, leaving him one shy of his career high set last year. The 25-year-old outfielder had been struggling a bit coming into Monday's contest, going 2-for-12 (.167) in his previous four games. Still, Marsh is slashing a strong .286/.377/.464 with 53 RBI, 51 runs scored and nine steals through 423 plate appearances on the campaign. He should continue to see the majority of playing time in center field for the Phillies, with Cristian Pache occasionally drawing starts against left-handed pitching.