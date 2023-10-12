Marsh is starting in left field and batting eighth Thursday in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta.

Marsh has been sitting versus lefties this postseason, but he'll get the nod Thursday versus right-hander Spencer Strider as the Phillies look to eliminate the NL East champs. Marsh went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-2 Game 3 victory.