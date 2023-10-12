Marsh is starting in left field and batting eighth Thursday in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta.
Marsh has been sitting versus lefties this postseason, but he'll get the nod Thursday versus right-hander Spencer Strider as the Phillies look to eliminate the NL East champs. Marsh went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-2 Game 3 victory.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Starting in left field•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting against left-hander•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Remains on bench for Game 2•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Absent from Game 1 lineup•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Goes yard Sunday•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting against lefty•