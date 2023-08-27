Marsh went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 12-1 rout of the Cardinals on Saturday.
With the Phillies up 9-1 in the seventh, Marsh delivered one last blow with his three-run blast to right-center field. The outfielder finished with his second straight multi-hit contest and extended his hitting streak to nine games overall. Marsh is slashing .462/.533/.769 with two home runs, eight RBI, seven runs and one theft during the hot stretch.
More News
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sitting against lefty•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Back from injured list•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Shelved with bruised knee•