Marsh went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Orioles.

Marsh got his night going with a second inning double to get the Phillies on the board. He later cushioned their lead with a solo blast in the eighth to make it 5-0. Marsh now has five multi-hit efforts in his last 10 games and has doubled his season home run total with three long balls over that span. He remains in a platoon role in center field, however, with deadline acquisition Harrison Bader.