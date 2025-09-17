Marsh went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

Marsh put the Phillies ahead with a sixth-inning homer. He's been fairly steady at the plate lately, going 23-for-59 (.390) with four homers and 14 RBI over his last 16 games. For the season, the veteran outfielder is up to a .281/.342/.449 slash line with 11 homers, 42 RBI, 56 runs scored, five stolen bases, 23 doubles and two triples across 125 contests.